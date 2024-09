Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh Higher Secondary School suffered defeat in their second game in the Subroto Cup Junior Boys Football in New Delhi on Tuesday. The side lost to Sri Lanka Schools Football Association by 1-2. In the other game Sainik School, East Siang, Arunachal Pradesh defeated Singapore International School, Mumbai 5-0.

