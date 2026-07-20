GPC Media Futsal meet kicks off in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Asom Live 24, Assam Talks and NE Bharat 24 stormed into the semifinals of the GPC Media Futsal tournament, organised by Gauhati Press Club, here at Arena 28 on Sunday.

In the women's section, DY365 reached the final while Prag News will face Assam Talks in semifinals.

In the men's quaterfinals, Assam Talks beat News18 FC in tiebreaker, NE Bharat 24 beat DY365 5-2, Assom Live 24 beat Assam Tribune in tiebreaker.

Earlier, Gauhati Press Club outplayed Video Journalist Guwahati by 4-1 with the help of Rupak Baishya's hat-trick in the second round. Moreover, Assam Tribune thrashed Pub Guwahati Press Club by 3-1.

Altogether 20 teams in men's section while 6 women's teams are participating in the two-day event.

Sports and youth welfare minister Biswajit Daimary along with other dignitaries will attend in the closing ceremony tomorrow.

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