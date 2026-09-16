GSA A Division Football: 91 Yards Club, Sunrise Athletic Club Share Points

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 91 Yards Club and Sunrise Athletic Club shared the points after playing out a 1-1 draw in the GSA A Division Football League at the GTC Academy Ground, Fulung, on Tuesday. Thulunga Brahma put 91 Yards Club ahead in the 21st minute, and the side appeared on course for all three points.

However, Sunrise Athletic Club fought back late in the game, with M. Henery Singh scoring the equaliser in the 88th minute to secure a valuable point for his team.

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