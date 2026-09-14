GSA A Division Football League: Sunrise Athletic Club edge Gauhati Town Club

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletic Club defeated Gauhati Town Club 2-1 in the GSA A Division Football League at the GTC Academy Ground in Fulung on Sunday.

Amit Thakuria opened the scoring for Sunrise Athletic in the dying minutes of the first half. Gauhati Town Club fought back after the break, with Ripu Narzary equalising just two minutes into the second half.

Sunrise Athletic, however, regained the lead in the 61st minute when Ambar Chetri found the back of the net to seal a 2-1 victory for his side.

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