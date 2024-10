Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club held Guwahati City FC in the opening game of the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. The match ended goalless draw.

Both teams showcased solid defensive efforts, but neither could capitalize on scoring opportunities, resulting in a share point from this initial encounter.

