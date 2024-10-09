Frontier Club, West Guwahati win titles in GSA B Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Frontier Club clinched the GSA B Division Football League title, defeating Rajbari Athletic Club 5-3 in a penalty shootout after a tense final that ended in a 1-1 draw at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

Chiranjit Rabha gave Frontier Club an early lead with a well-placed goal in the 17th minute. However, Rajbari Athletic Club equalized just eight minutes later, with Bidyachandra finding the back of the net in the 25th minute.

In the penalty shootout, Chiranjit Rabha, Bikash Rabha, Basudhan Daimary and Prokash Rabha successfully converted their spot kicks for Frontier Club. For Rajbari, only Haorenshang Kilong and Legyan Sharma managed to score. Lohit Rabha of Frontier Club was named the Player of the Final for his outstanding performance throughout the match.

In another game at the same venue, West Guwahati Club claimed the C Division Football League title, defeating Jewel Star Club 4-2. Sahil D. Sira scored a hat-trick, with Dhanjit Boro adding the fourth goal. Jewel Star’s scorers were Dhrubajyoti Barman and Sarat Kumar Das. Sahil D. Sira was awarded the Player of the Final for his exceptional performance.

