GSA A Division League: FC Green Valley and Maharana AC match ends in a 1-1 draw

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: GSA A Division League match between FC Green Valley and Maharana AC failed to produce any result as the match at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday ended 1-1 draw. Kunal Kanti Naskar scored for Maharana AC in the 45 minute and FC Green Valley got the equalizer a few seconds before the final whistle through Salim Akhter. Both sides earned one point each from the game.

