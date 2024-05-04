GSA ‘B’ Division Cricket: Nabarang Club to face Legends Sporting Club in final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Nabarang Club will face Legends Sporting Club in the final of the 8th Rashmi Bala Tamuli GSA ‘B’ Division Cricket scheduled to be held at the Nehru Stadium on Saturday. Both the semi finals were held today at the same venue where Legends Sporting Club defeated Rising Eleven by 66 runs and Nabarang Club won against Chandmari Sports Club by 17 runs.

Brief scores: Legends Sporting Club vs Rising Eleven Club: Legend Sporting Club 164-7, (20 overs), Bikash Singh 39, Wachir Ahmed 38, Sunil Ranjan Gogoi 34, Yuvraj Basfor 3-28, Rising Eleven Club 98 (18.3 overs), Ujjwal Baruah 31, Priyanshu Dutta 24, Shahid Ali 4-1.

Nabarang Club vs Chandmari Sports: Nabarang Club 156-4 (20 overs), Jagjit Singh 52, Subham Das 40, Rajiv Kalita 27, Ratul Dey 2-33, Chandmari Sports Club 139-8 (20 overs), Manash Sarma 38, Kaushik Kalita 24, Ratul Dey 23, Nayanjyoti Deka 4-17, Shubham Tarafdar 2-20, Chandan Roy 2-27.

