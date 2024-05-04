Rohit Sen shines in Tengapara Cricket Club’s win Assam Premier Club Championship (APCC) Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Rode on a terrific unbeaten ton from Rohit Sen, Tengapara Cricket Club defeated Star Sporting Club by 60 runs in the APCC Cricket held at the Judges Field here today. In the other game of the day India Club beat Biswanath Blue Warriors by 8 wickets.

Brief scores: India Club vs Biswanath Blue Warriors- Biswanath Blue Warriors 150-8, Siddartha Sankar Baruah 61, Dibas Hazarika 45, Sarupam Purkayastha 2-25, Sudarshan Sinha 2-26, Dibakar Johori 2-42, India Club 151 (16.2 overs), Parvej Musaraf 66, Prashant Kumar 49.

Tengapara Cricket Club vs Sporting Club: Tengapara Cricket Club 188-5 (20 overs), Rohit Sen 101 no (57 balls, 4X13, 6X4), Kankan Kalita 29, Debajit Das 2-20, Star Sporting Club 128-8 (20 overs), Mrinmoy Dutta 34, Debajit Baruah 24, Naba Ghosh 22, Asif Wasimul Haque 3-21, Samrat Biswas 2-18.

