GSA’s 15-Day Summer Cricket Camp 2026 Kicks Off in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 15-day Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) Summer Cricket Camp 2026, organised under the aegis of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), got under way at the Judges’ Field here today.

The camp is being conducted under the supervision of Salil Sinha, former List A cricketer of Assam and NCA Level II Coach, along with Chandan Sharma, Coach of the Assam Cricket Academy.

The camp was officially inaugurated by Sumit Ranjan Das former First-Class cricketer of Assam and Chairman of the Senior Selection Committee of Assam Cricket Association. Addressing the participants, he emphasised the importance of structured coaching camps in developing young cricketers and stated that such initiatives play a vital role in building a strong foundation for a successful cricketing career.

A total of 60 boys and girls have enrolled in the camp. Which will be continued till August 9.

Also Read: Indian men outclass Pakistan 3-1 to win Asian Youth Hockey5s title in Muscat