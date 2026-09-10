GTC Crushes 91 Yards Club 4-0 in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) registered a convincing 4-0 victory over 91 Yards Club in the GSA A Division Football League at the GTC Academy Ground in Fulung on Wednesday. N. Binan Singh opened the scoring for GTC in the 39th minute. Nepolean Moirangthem, Rahul Pradhan and David Tirkey then added three more goals in the latter stages of the match to complete a comfortable win for GTC. Ripu Narzary of Gauhati Town Club was adjudged the Player of the Match. Tomorrow’s Match: Navajyoti Club vs Sunrise Athletic Club.

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