GTC Women’s Cricket League: NFRSA defeats Icon Sports Club by 8 wickets at Judges Field

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NFRSA defeated Icon Sports Club by 8 wickets in the 1st GTC Women’s Cricket League at the Judges Field here today. In the other game of the day Gauhati Town club registered 7 wickets victory over 91 Yards Club.

Brief scores: 1st match: Icon Sports Club 106-8 (20 overs)- Jyoti Devi 26, Luiza Tamang 24, Archana Dutta 3/24, Rekha Rani Bora 2/8; NFRSA 107-2 (15.5 overs), Archana Dutta 52 (no), Monikha Das 36 no, Luiza Tamang 2/9.

2nd match: 91 Yards Club 108-7 (20 overs)- Hemlata Payeng 25, Khushi Sarma 24, Mousami Narah 2/22; Gauhati Town Club 109-3 (14.1 overs), Uma Chetry 54 no, Amontika Munda 31, Priyanka Kalita 2/38.

