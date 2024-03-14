Guwahati: 10 Assam boxers in next round of REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Altogether 10 boxers of Assam have moved to the next round in the REC Eastern Open Talent Hunt Programme for Youth and Elite (men and women) at the DTRP Indoor Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. In elite men, Pinta Narah of Assam defeated T Thiruchelvam of Tamil Nadu in the 54-57 kg weight category. In 57-60 kg weight category, Akash Das of Assam got the better of his state-mate Chandan Narzary. In the same category, Rupam Borooli of Assam beat Mohammed Suleman of Telangana.

In 60-63 kg weight category, Dhiraj Bora defeated Kanhaiya of Bengal. In 65-67 kg, Abhinab Saikia won against K Johnson of Manipur. In 71-75 kg, Bijay Deka beat Pradeep Tadithuri of Andhra Pradesh. In youth boys, Pauiu Ali of Assam defeated Dhruv Goud of Rajasthan in 46-48 kg.

