Aryan Bharali, Dhyanaa Aasin Morang lift singles title in AITA Talent Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The AITA Talent Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls U-12 concluded at the North East Tennis Foundation courts in the city on Thursday. In the boys singles Aryan Bharali lifted the title defeating Riyaan Jyoti Dutta 6-1, 6-0. In the girls final Dhyanaa Aasin Morang bagged the crown defeating Phaagun Jyoti in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

In a brief prize distribution ceremony, the trophy was handed over to the players by key sponsor of the meet Pulak Baruah.

It may be mentioned that the OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 12 and 14 years will begin at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city from July 15.

RESULTS (Final): Boys Singles: Aryan Bharali Beat Riyaan Jyoti Dutta (6-1, 6-0). Girls Singles: Dhyanaa Aasin Morang Beat Phaagun Jyoti (6-3, 6-3). Boys Doubles: Aryan Bharali / Anirban Deka Beat Riyaan Jyoti Dutta / Anoy Sarmah (1-6, 6-3, 11-9). Girls Doubles : Phaagun Jyoti / Ayushree Nath Beat Riya Boro / Dhanishka Mahanta (5-7, 6-2, 10-6).

