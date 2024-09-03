Guwahati: Abhirup Saikia, Chaarvi Choudhury clinch All Assam Inter District Chess Championship titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Abhirup Saikia and Chaarvi Choudhury (both from Guwahati) clinched titles in the Open and girls category in the Debendra Nath Sarma Memorial 47th All Assam Inter District (Under-19) Chess Championship which concluded at South Point School in the city on Monday. Altogether 63 players in the Open category and 20 players in the girls category participated in the swiss league event played under classical time control. The top two players in each category have qualified for representing Assam in the 53rd National Junior Championship to be held at Haryana from September 16. Final results: Open Category- Abhirup Saikia (Guwahati, champion), Jagajit Sinha (Guwahati, second), Prangovinda Parasar Kashyap (Guwahati, third) and Nihad Islam Hazarika (Guwahati, fourth). Girls Category: Chaarvi Choudhury (Guwahati, Champion), Afsheen Afsha Zaman (Guwahati, second) Hridika Das (Guwahati,third) and Susmita Bhowmick (Guwahati, fourth).

