Guwahati: All Assam Inter District Junior Chess Championship from Aug 30 at South Point School

Our sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Debendra Nath Sarma Memorial 47th All Assam Inter District Junior Chess Championship will be held at South Point School in the city from August 30. Matches will be held in Under 19 Girls and Under 19 Open category separately. Players from all districts of Assam can participate in this Swiss league event and International Arbiter Biswajit Bharadwaj will be the Chief Arbiter of the meet. The top 2 players in each category will be selected to represent Assam in the 53rd National Junior Championship to be held at Haryana from September 16 to 24.

