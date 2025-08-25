Guwahati Crush Naharkatia by 224 Runs in JK Baruah U-19 Clash

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati thrashed Naharkatia by a huge margin of 224 runs in the JK Baruah U-19 Cricket at the Rangia District Sports Association Ground on Sunday. Elected to bat, Guwahati posted 291 in 48.5 overs losing all wickets. Pankaj Rai (75, 4X9, 6X2), Victor Kashyap 63 (56 balls, 4X4, 6X2), and Hiyan Kashyap (52, 65 balls, 4X4, 6X2) scored half centuries, while Anuo Yadav, Deb Soren and Prashant Chetry took two wickets each.

In reply, Naharkatia bowled out 67 runs in 17.5 overs thanks to a brilliant spell from Chirantan Khataniar (4-3). He got good support from Oankaj Rai and Kunal Basfore. Both of them bagged two wickets each. Bhargav Banerjee (32) fought lone battle for Naharkatia with the bat.

Also Read: SAFF U17 Women’s C'ship: India continue flying run with eight-goal thrashing of Bhutan

Also Watch: