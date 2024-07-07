Guwahati to Host Four AITA Junior Age Group Tennis Tournaments in July

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Tennis Association and two of its affiliated clubs North East Tennis Foundation and NFRSA Tennis Club will organize four AITA Junior age group tournaments in Guwahati this month. The North East Tennis Foundation will organise one AITA -Talent Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 12 years from Sunday at its own complex at Dispur. The All Assam Tennis Association will organise the OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 12 and 14 years at its own complex at Chachal from July 15- 19. On the other hand the NFRSA Tennis Club will organise one AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls under 12 years from July 22.

