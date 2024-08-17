Kritartha Saikia wins Independence Day Rapid Chess Tournament-2024 title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Independence Day Rapid Chess Tournament-2024, organized by the Guwahati Chess Academy, held at Academy premises at the RG Baruah Road on Thursday. Kritartha Saikia bagged the title. He remained unbeaten with an impressive score of 5.5 points out of 6 rounds. Atharva Mahanta also scored 5.5 points but was declared the runner-up based on tie-break scores. Altogether 55 players participated in the competition.

