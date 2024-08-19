Guwahati: All Assam Inter-School Chess Championship concludes at Modern English School

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 1st All Assam Inter-School Chess Championship concluded at the Modern English School, Kahilipara on Saturday. Over 150 students from 30 schools across Assam took part in the two-day competition.

The Best School Award was clinched by St. Francis De Sales School (SFS), Narengi and Delhi Public School, Guwahati finished runner-up.

Top two position winners in different categories: Class 1 to 4-(Boys): Saraswat Deka, Delhi Public School, Guwahati and Darshil Das, SFS Narengi, Guwahati. (Girls): Abri Nayla Borah, Delhi Public School, Guwahati and Krishangi Sarma, Little Flower School, Guwahati. Class 5 to 8: (Boys)- Jagajit Sinha, Modern English School, Guwahati and Bornil Hazarika, Shemford Futuristic School, Jorhat.(Girls)- Ameya Gupta, Maria’s Public School, Guwahati and Tamnna Sarma, PM Sree KV Khanapara.

Class 9 to 12: (Boys)- Pran Govind Parashar Kashyap, International School, Guwahati and Debabrata Nath, Sandipani Vidya Mandir.

Also Read: Kritartha Saikia wins Independence Day Rapid Chess Tournament-2024 title

Also Watch: