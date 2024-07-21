Guwahati and Charaideo Win Opener in ACA U-15 Girls Inter District Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: Guwahati and Charaideo made winning start in the ACA U-15 Girls Inter District Cricket Tournament which got underway at the Nehru Stadium in the city on Saturday. In the opening game Guwahati beat Silchar by 90 runs and in the second game of the day Charaideo thrashed Naharkatia by 10 wickets.

Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by former state cricketer Nazneen Sultana Ali Ahmed.

Brief scores: Guwahati vs Silchar- Guwahati 130-3 (20 overs), Saanvi Jain 48 no, Baibhabee Das 46, Silchar 40 (18.5 overs), Baibhabee Das 3-12, Anandi Kumari 3-9.

Charaideo vs Naharkatia: Naharkatia 44 (19.5 overs), Torali Gogoi 3-4, Nikhita Tamuli 3-21, Charaideo 45 (4.1 overs).

