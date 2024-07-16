Guwahati: Assam bag top spot in North East Pencak Silat Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam bagged the best team award in the 6th North East Pencak Silat Championship that concluded at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in the city on Sunday. Altogether, seven states participated in the tournament. Assam bagged a huge 404 medals, which included 118 gold, 121 silver, and 165 bronze, on its way to finishing as the best team in the competition. Nagaland bagged second spot with 60 medals, and Manipur (35) collected the third spot.

