Guwahati: Bud Cricket Club, Gauhati Town Club (GTC) win in GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club defeated New Star Club by 27 runs in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here today. In the other match of the day Gauhati Town Club (GTC) won against Ankurjyoti Club by 31 runs.
Brief scores: 1st match: Bud Cricket club 127-9 (20 overs), Vikash Kumar Yadav 44, Bikash Das 26, Imran Seikh 4-14, New Star Club 100 (20 overs), Piyush Kamati 25, Arup Das 4-18.
2nd match: Gauhati Town Club 100 (19.3 overs), Prakhar Mundra 26, Akshit Gupta 3-9, Ankurjyoti Club 69 (14 overs), Hrishikesh Bharadwaj 4-8.
