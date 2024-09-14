Local Sports

Guwahati: Bud Cricket Club, Gauhati Town Club (GTC) win in GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket

Bud Cricket Club defeated New Star Club by 27 runs in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here today. In the other match of the day Gauhati Town Club (GTC) won against Ankurjyoti Club by 31 runs.