Guwahati: Bud Cricket Club, River Rine Club win in GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club and River Rine Club registered identical five wickets win over their opponents in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket at the Nehru Stadium here today. River Rine Club won against City Cricket Club and Ankurjyoti Club was the opponent for Bud Cricket Club. Pushparaj Sharma of Bud Cricket club took 4 wickets in the game giving away nine runs. In the other match Romario Sharma (54, 34 balls, 4X1, 6X5) of City Cricket Club scored half century and Bikash Chetry finished with 3-36. Priyangshu (44) and Rohan Basfor (41) batted well for River Rine Club during their chase of 142 runs to win.

