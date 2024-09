Narrow win for City Cricket Club over Gauhati Town Club in GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: City Cricket Club registered a narrow one wicket win over Gauhati Town Club in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket at the Nehru Stadium here today. In the other match of the day River Rine Club, in a rain interrupted game, beat Bud Cricket Club by 2 runs. River Rine Club won the match by virtue of the better run rate. Brief scores: City Cricket Club vs Gauhati Town Club-Gauhati Town Club 110-8 (20 overs), Bishal Sarma 33, Arnab Borah 22, Vedant Pandey 2-19, City Cricket Club 111-9 (18.5 overs), Sanjib Barman 39, Angshuman Katoni 22, Kangkan Talukdar 3-19. Bud Cricket Club vs River Rine Club- River Rine Club 130-8, Roshan Basfor 45, Priyangshu 20, Arup Das 4-25, Bud Cricket Club 37-2 (6 overs), Abhilas Maurya 16.

