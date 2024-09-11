New Star Club, Bud Cricket Club earn full points in GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: New Star Club and Bud Cricket Club earned full points by winning their respective matches in the 2nd GSA Pride Cup T20 Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here today. While New Star Club beat City Cricket Club by 2 wickets, Bud Cricket Club won against Gauhati Town club by 4 wickets.

Brief scores: 1st match: City Cricket Club 119-7 (20 overs), Shaan Rana 36, Sanjib Barman 32, Sanjay Singh 21, Kalam Raiza 2-25; New Star Club 125-8 (19.4 overs), Mudassir Alam 33, Imran Sheikh 29 no, Pankaj Rai 4-12, Chandradeep Das 2-26.

2nd match: Gauhati Town Club 88 (19.3 overs), Bishal Sarma 39, Yuvraj Tewari 22, Sanjib Dutta 3-18; Bud Cricket Club 91-6 (14.3 overs), Abhilash Maurya 31, Vikash Yadav 22, Yuvraj Tewari 3-13, Kangkan Talukdar 2-13.

