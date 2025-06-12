Guwahati: BWF Delegation Visits NCOE Amingaon Ahead of 2025 Junior Worlds

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A high-level delegation from the Badminton World Federation (BWF) visited the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Amingaon to assess the infrastructure and preparedness for the upcoming BWF Junior World Championships 2025, scheduled to be held in Guwahati later this year.

The BWF delegation included Selvaamresh Supramaniam, Koh Wa Cheng, Venugopal A Mahalingam, Jessy Sung, and John Adamson. They were joined by senior officials from the Badminton Association of India (BAI), including General Secretary Sanjay Mishra, Girish Natu, Gautam Mahanta, and Manoj Kumar Singh.

The inspection was a key part of the early-stage preparations for the prestigious international tournament. The officials reviewed various aspects of the venue including playing facilities, accommodation arrangements, logistical readiness, and overall infrastructure to ensure international standards are met.

