Guwahati, Charaideo win in ACA U-15 Inter District Girls Cricket tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati beat Nazira by 7 wickets in the ACA U-15 Inter District Girls Cricket tournament held at the Nehru Stadium here today. Batting first Nazira scored 90-3 (20 overs). Swasti Biswakarma 32 (no) was the top scorer. Guwahati reached the target in 18.1 overs losing three wickets. Baibhabee Das (25no) was the major contributor with bat. Meghna Basfor picked up two wickets giving away 17 runs.

In the other match of the day Charaideo registered a four-wicket victory over Bokakhat. Chasing 84 runs to win, Charaideo reached the target in 19.4 overs losing six wickets. Priyanka Sonowal contributed 26 runs on the board. Ridipta Kalita of the winning team collected four wickets for 21 runs. Earlier Bokakhat batted first and scored 83-6 in 20 overs. Dolly Kardong scored 24.

