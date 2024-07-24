Silchar win by 10 wickets against Naharkatia in ACA U-15 Inter District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Bokakhat and Silchar won their respective matches in the ACA U-15 Inter District Cricket held at the Nehru Stadium here on Tuesday. Bokakhat defeated Kaliabor by 9 wickets. Moni Kutum of the winning team took five wickets giving away only four runs. In the other match Silchar registered a ten wickets victory over Naharkatia. Anshu Nath Ram of Silchar came out with the best bowling figure of the tournament today. She bagged seven wickets giving away only seven runs in her four overs spell.

