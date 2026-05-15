Guwahati City FC Clinch Third Assam State Futsal Crown, Seal Spot in AIFF Club Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati City FC (GCFC) clinched 3rd Assam State Futsal Championship title defeating Akash FC 2-0 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout in the final held in Guwahati today. This marks Guwahati City FC’s second state futsal crown in just three years. With this triumph, Guwahati City FC qualified for the prestigious AIFF Club Futsal Championship, where they will represent Assam in the national stage.

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