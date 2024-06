Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati City Football Club (GCFC) suffered a huge defeat in their opening game in AIFF Futsal Club Championship in Vadodara on Sunday. The side lost to Ambelim SC of Goa by 2-8. Tegu James and Techi Tatra scored one goal each for GCFC in the game.

Also Read: Assam: Sports and Youth Welfare to hold Inter-school football in Hojai in July

Also Watch: