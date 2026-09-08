Guwahati Edge Past Hailakandi to Reach ACA Girls U-19 Inter-District Cricket Final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati stormed into the final in the ACA Girls U-19 Inter District Cricket defeating Hilakandi by 8 runs in the semi-final held at the ACA Stadium complex here on Monday. The match was reduced to 11 overs due to wet outfield. Guwahati will now face Bokakhat in the final on September 8.

Brief scores: Guwahati 73/5 (11 Overs), Bhaibhabee Das 22, Namita Sarkar 20, Kusum Bibi Laskar 2/10, Dipika Naidu 2/10; Hailakandi 65/3 (11 Overs), Reshmi Sinha 29, Ranjeeta Sinha 28.

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