Guwahati: Former cricketer Debashis Sinha passes away

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Former state cricketer Debashis Sinha passed away on Monday following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Sinha represented Assam with distinction in the Vijay Merchant Trophy and the Cooch Behar Trophy during his playing career. One of the early highlights of his cricketing journey was his selection to the Assam School Team that competed against the visiting West Indies School Team.

After retiring from active cricket, Sinha made a significant impact as a coach. Under his guidance, the Assam team clinched the All India School Championship title in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, marking a major achievement in his mentoring career.

The Guwahati Sports Association has expressed deep sorrow over his demise. In a condolence message, the association extended its heartfelt sympathies to his wife, son, and daughter.

Also Read: Magnus Carlsen wins first FIDE Freestyle Chess world championship