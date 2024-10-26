Navajyoti Club snatch narrow win over Guwahati City FC in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Navajyoti Club overcame stiff challenge from Guwahati City FC and registered a narrow 2-1 victory in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here on Friday. It was the first victory for Navajyoti in the competition.

The winner scored the first goal in the 24th minute through Pudam Proja. Guwahati City FC returned the goal within 11 minutes through Anandjeet Singh. It was Pudam again who scored the winning goal for Navajyoti when the match was 64th minute old.

.Guwahati City FC was a little bit unlucky as in the second half twice of their shots returned hitting the bar.

With this victory Navajyoti Club took their points tally to four from three outings. Guwahati City FC collected only one point from their three matches.

