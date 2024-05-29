Guwahati Advances To Next Round Of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament

GOALPARA: Guwahati moved into the next round of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket tournament after their game against Goalpara got been washed out due to rain at Goalpara on Tuesday.

Not a single ball was bowled in the 2-day game which was supposed to begin on Monday, as a result of which, the point was shared between the two sides.

Guwahati will now travel to Dibrugarh to play their next round matches.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Guwahati scripted an emphatic 10-wicket victory over NFRSA in the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket tournament held at Goalpara today.

Guwahati only required 16 runs to win in the second innings and they reached the target in 5.2 overs without losing a wicket.

Earlier, Kunal Sarma of Guwahati delivered the knockout blow as he took seven wickets in the first innings and also bowled brilliantly in the second innings.

Kunal picked up 5-78 that helped Guwahati restrict NFRSA to a meagre 125 runs in the second innings. In the second innings, Kunal got good support from Rohit Singh who also registered an impressive figure of 4-38. Kunal finished the match with excellent figures of 12-130.

NFRSA, once languishing at 6-45 in the second innings, managed to cross the 100 mark owing to Abhilash Gogoi and Kunal Saikia's cameo of 56 runs and 29 runs respectively. The duo tried to give a little resistance, adding 46 runs on the seventh wicket.

However, once the partnership was broken, Guwahati quickly wrapped up NFRSA’s innings.

