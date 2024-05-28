Guwahati: NFRSA Progresses To Next Round Of Kanaklata Women’s Inter District Cricket

GUWAHATI: NFRSA stormed into the next round of the Kanaklata Women’s Inter District Cricket on Monday.

The last group match between NFRSA and Guwahati was abandoned due to rain at the Nehru stadium in Guwahati and NFRSA progressed to the next stage due to better net run rate.

Before the final group game on Monday, both Guwahati and NFRSA collected four points each from their two outings.

Earlier, Bilasipara thumped Rangia by a huge margin of 180 runs in the Kanaklata Barua Inter-District Women’s Cricket held in Guwahati's Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Diya Barman was the star of the match as the batter scored an unbeaten century in the game and helped Bilasipara post 230-6 in their 30 overs. Diya took 80 balls to score 106 runs, hitting nine boundaries in her innings.

Sumi Basumatary also chipped in with some valuable runs, contributing 29 runs to the team total.

In response, Rangia put up a disappointing performance with the bat as they were bowled out for just 50 runs in 22.5 overs.

Madhurima Mahanta and Simmi Khatun of the winning team were the pick of the bowlers taking three wickets each.

