Guwahati: Inter District Judo Championship kicks off Wednesday at DTRP Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: 35th Inter District Judo championship will kick off at the DTRP Stadium here on Wednesday. Organized by the All Assam Judo Association with support from Prerona The Mission, this three-day event will feature competitions for boys and girls in various categories, including Mini Sub Junior, Sub Junior, Junior, Cadet, and Senior age groups. Meanwhile the Annual General Meeting of the All Assam Judo Association was held in the city today. The meeting was presided over by association president Baneebrata Das and attended by key officials from various affiliated units.

