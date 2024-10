Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Inter District School Hockey Tournament for U-17 boys and girls will kick off at the Maulana Md Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in the city on Wednesday. The champion teams will participate in the Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament scheduled to be held in New Delhi from October 15.

