Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh win in 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship

Chandigarh: Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh came up with strong performances to secure victories in their respective matches on the opening day of the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship at the Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Sports Complex, Sector 42 here on Monday.

Manipur Hockey defeated Hockey Bihar 6-0 in another Pool E encounter. Manimatum Malbam (18’) and Gerik Ningombam Singh (22’) gave Manipur the lead in the second quarter before Vishal Warimbam (43’), Konthoujam Sanjit Singh (45’), Khetrumayum Borish Singh (53’) and Nishi Saikhom Singh (58’) found the back of the net as well.

In another game of the competition Hockey Arunachal defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir in a one sided game 9-0. Kumar Shashank (1’, 48’), MO Sahran (22’, 58’) and Mohd Atif (39’, 60’) scored twice each while Suraj Chaudhari (34’), captain Yuvraj Das (38’), and Mohd Imran Khan (45’) scored a goal each. (IANS)

