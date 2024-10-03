Guwahati: Inter District U-17 School Hockey Championships begins at Maulana Md Tayabulla Hockey Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Inter District U-17 School Hockey Championships for boys and girls got under way at the Maulana Md Tayabulla Hockey Stadium in the city on Wednesday. In the boys section Sivasagar, Charaideo, Bongaigaon, Sonitpur and Morigaon won their matches on the opening day. Meanwhile Bongaigaon, Morigaon (walk over), Sonitpur, Sivasagar, Kamrup (M) and Charaideo entered into the next round winning their matches on day I in the girls section.

