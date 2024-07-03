Guwahati International Fide Rating Chess meet starts at Sarusajai Indoor Stadium

GUWAHATI: Guwahati International Fide Rating Chess Tournament got under way at the Sarusajai Indoor Stadium on Tuesday. Altogether 267 players from different parts of India and abroad are taking part in the tournament which is organized by the All Assam Chess Association.

Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Nandita Gorlosa attended the opening ceremony as a chief guest and she also inaugurated the tournament. The other guests present in the opening ceremony are KJ Hilaly, secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, vice chairman of GMDA Mukuta Deka, president and secretary of All Assam Chess Association Kandarpa Kalita and Rajib Dhar respectively and Grandmaster Tejas Bakre.

The tournament is being held as a swiss league system and it carries total prize money of Rs 5,00,000.

