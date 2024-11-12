Guwahati: ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament begins at All Assam Tennis Association complex

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ITF Masters MT200 Tennis Tournament, a World Ranking Event of the International Tennis Federation, got under way at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in Guwahati on Monday. The tournament has been organized by All Assam Tennis Association under the auspices of All India Tennis Association and open for men and ladies +35, +45, +55 and +65 age categories in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events. Altogether 105 players from different parts of India are participating in this meet. Ankush Dutta, the secretary of the All Assam Tennis Association, is officiating as the Tournament Director.

