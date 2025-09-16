Guwahati: ITF Masters Tour 100 Tennis Tournament begins at India Club

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 1st edition of India Club-ITF Masters Tour 100 Tennis Tournament got under way at the India Club premises on Monday. The tournament was inaugurated by Lemli Loyi, Senior General Manager, NEDFI. The opening ceremony was also graced by Ankush Dutta, General Secretary of All Assam Tennis Association.

The six-day competition, featuring a total prize pool of Rs 2.5 lakh, will showcase matches across various age categories for both men and women in singles, doubles and mixed doubles..

Former Indian Davis Cup team captain Nandan Bal was scheduled to attend the opening ceremony. However due to inclement weather he was unable to travel from Pune.

The opening ceremony of the competition were also graced by the chairman of organizing committee Bijan Choudhuri, tournament director Arnab Kumar Sarma, and organizing secretary Amlandep Das.

