Guwahati: Kamrup (M), Bongaigaon reach semifinals in Inter District School Hockey Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kamrup (M) and Bongaigaon entered into the semifinals in both boys and girls section in the Inter District School Hockey Tournament in the city on Friday. Semi-final line-ups in both the categories were completed today. In the girls section Kamrup (M) will face Bongaigaon and Sivasagar will clash against Dibrugarh. On the other hand in the boys category Nagaon will play against Bongaigaon and Charaideo will take on Kamrup (M).

