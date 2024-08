Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kamrupa FC will face OILFC in the final of the Swahid Cup Football scheduled to be held at Boko on August 30. In the second semi final Kamrupa FC defeated Nongsten Maulei 2-1. Earlier OILFC entered into the final defeating ASEBSC in the first semi final held on Tuesday.

