Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kamrupa FC of Bondapara entered into the semi final in the Sahid Trophy Football competition held at Boko on Friday. In the quarter final the side defeated Masa FC of Nalbari 4-0. In the next quarter final on Saturday OILFC will play against Rebels United FC of Baksa.

Also Read: Football: Assam placed in group D in Subroto Cup

Also Watch: