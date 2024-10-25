Local Sports

Guwahati: Kaziranga Heroes, Subansiri Champs win in ACA Challengers Trophy

Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs secured convincing victories in the ACA Challengers Trophy at the ACA Stadium on Thursday.
ACA Challengers Trophy
GUWAHATI: Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs secured convincing victories in the ACA Challengers Trophy at the ACA Stadium on Thursday. Kaziranga Heroes beat Brahmaputra Boys, in a rain-affected match that was reduced to five overs per side, by 21 runs. In the other game, Subansiri Champs triumphed over Manas Tigers with a solid performance, clinching a 32-run victory.

Brief scores: 1st match: Kaziranga Heroes: 45/4 (5 overs)- Nihar Narah 34, Rajesh Prasad 2/7 beat Brahmaputra Boys: 24/3 (5 overs), Sanjib Barman 11no, Abir Chakraborty 2/6.

2nd match: Subansiri Champs 135/9 (20 overs)- Saurav Mousum Dihingia 78, Ziyad Zaman 19, Roshan Alam 3/12, Asif Washimul 2/11 beat Manas Tigers: 103/8 (20 overs),  Erik Roy 26, Senglong Rongpi 3/19.

