Guwahati: Kaziranga Heroes, Subansiri Champs win in ACA Challengers Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs secured convincing victories in the ACA Challengers Trophy at the ACA Stadium on Thursday. Kaziranga Heroes beat Brahmaputra Boys, in a rain-affected match that was reduced to five overs per side, by 21 runs. In the other game, Subansiri Champs triumphed over Manas Tigers with a solid performance, clinching a 32-run victory.

Brief scores: 1st match: Kaziranga Heroes: 45/4 (5 overs)- Nihar Narah 34, Rajesh Prasad 2/7 beat Brahmaputra Boys: 24/3 (5 overs), Sanjib Barman 11no, Abir Chakraborty 2/6.

2nd match: Subansiri Champs 135/9 (20 overs)- Saurav Mousum Dihingia 78, Ziyad Zaman 19, Roshan Alam 3/12, Asif Washimul 2/11 beat Manas Tigers: 103/8 (20 overs), Erik Roy 26, Senglong Rongpi 3/19.

Also Read: Guwahati: Subansiri, Barak Bravehearts win in ACA men’s T20 Challengers Trophy at the ACA Stadium

Also Watch: