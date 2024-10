Guwahati: Subansiri, Barak Bravehearts win in ACA men’s T20 Challengers Trophy at the ACA Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Subansiri Champs registered a 19 runs victory over Dihing Patkai Riders in the ACA men’s T20 Challengers Trophy at the ACA Stadium here on Wednesday.

In the other game of the day Barak Bravehearts beat Manas Tigers by 39 runs.

Brief Scores: 1st match: Subansiri Champs 116 (20 overs): Saurav Mousum Dihingia 27, Anurag Talukdar 25; Avinav Choudhury 3/21 beat Dihing Patkai Riders 97 (19.3 overs): Rohit Sen 23, Dhrub Raj Borah 17, Dipankar Gogoi 16, Abhilash Gogoi 2/9, Nipan Deka 2/18.

2nd match: Barak Bravehearts 131-7 (20 overs): Ayush Agarwal 37, Bhargab Lahkar 28, Vickey Hanse 2-22 beat Manas Tigers 92 (20 overs), Dharani Rabha 51no, Raj Agarwal 16, Bhargab Lahkar 4-9, Pritish Raha Ray 2-14, Bishal Newar 2-17.

