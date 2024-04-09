Guwahati storm into semis of Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati stormed into the semi-final of the Pulin Das Trophy U-14 Inter District Cricket Tournament, thrashing Morigaon by 10 wickets in their last group league match held at the ACA Stadium Complex here today.

ACA Cricket Academy and Udalguri also booked their berths in the last-four stages winning their final group league matches in different venues here today.

Electing to bat, Morigaon were bowled out 79 in 26.1 overs. Ashwin Singh and Arjun Radha Bora bagged three wickets each. Himanjyoti Boro (25) was the top scorer and Anurag Mahanta (21no) was the other major contributor for Morigaon. In reply, Guwahati took 14.2 overs to score 80 without losing a wicket. Partha P Kashyap and Dishant Das remained not out on 36 and 30 runs respectively. In the other two games of the day Udalguri beat Lakhipur by 62 runs at the Judges Field and ACA Cricket Academy, at the Amingaon Cricket Ground, registered five-wicket win over Bongaigaon. Adarsh Kumar Das (65, Bongaigaon) and Aman Yadav (64, ACA Cricket Academy) scored half centuries.

Semi-final line up: Guwahati vs Jorhat (Judges Field) and Lakhimpur vs Udalguri (ACA Stadium Complex).

