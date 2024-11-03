Local Sports

Guwahati: Navajyoti Club earn full points in GSA A Division Football League

Navajyoti Club earned full points in the GSA A Division Football League defeating Dynamo Club by 2-1 at the Nehru stadium here on Saturday.
GSA A Division Football League
GUWAHATI:  Navajyoti Club earned full points in the GSA A Division Football League defeating Dynamo Club by 2-1 at the Nehru stadium here on Saturday. Mukut Rabha put Navajyoti Club ahead in the 8th minute and they got the other goal just before the final whistle through Mukush Boro. Anupam Borgohain reduced one for Dynamo in the 40th minute.

Tomorrow’s match: Maharana Athletic Club vs Young Amateur Club.

